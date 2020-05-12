Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota jewelry company is helping all of us document history in a fun way.
Larissa Loden is selling what she calls Quarantine Craft Club kits. The make-at-home bracelets come with choice phrases like, “We Can Do Hard Things,” and “I’m Essential.”
They’re meant to be stacked and collected. She says this business pivot has helped her company stay afloat in these challenging times.
They are $30 and can be purchased here.
Other things people can do to document this is to journal, collect newspapers or take pictures of COVID-19 related things, Loden says.
A Canada mom has created My 2020 COVID-19 Time Capsule for both kids and adults. It’s free to download here.
