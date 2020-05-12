MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A local nonprofit is getting some much needed national attention thanks to a co-host on CBS’ The Talk.

Sheryl Underwood gave $1,000 dollars to Youthlink, a Minneapolis nonprofit that helps homeless youth. It was part of her effort to help those in need during this COVID-19 outbreak.

Social distancing and staying at home during this COVID-19 pandemic is hard to do when you are young and homeless.

Youthlink, a non-profit that connects those youth with a community of resources, is working around the clock to make a difference.

“Right now, at Youthlink, we’ve been open 24 hours a day we haven’t stopped. We are boxing lunches. we’re boxing meals, the nutrition of young people, they are hungry but when you are trying to survive every night you know honest to goodness food is the last thing you are thinking of,” said Dr. Heather Huseby.

Those efforts were brought to the attention of CBS’ Sheryl Underwood.

“We got a call from our sorority sister, Lutunji Abrams, who is a member of Iota Zeta Zeta Chapter which is the local chapter,” said Sheryl Underwood.

“I reached out, I submitted the organization to her attention. I did not expect her to come back and say as a matter of fact we are going to do this on behalf of the mighty Iota Zeta Zeta Chapter in the state of Minnesota and so we are just so grateful,” said Lutunji Abram.

One thousand dollars was sent to Youthlink as part of Sheryl Underwood’s lend a helping hand project.

“To help an organization like Youthlink it is what we do, we’re community-conscious, action-oriented organizations, that’s what Zeta Phi Beta is and when you are talking about our brothers of Phi Beta Sigma you’re talking about culture for service, service for humanity,” Underwood said.

Underwood is challenging Sororities, Fraternities and other organizations to match or exceed her donation.

“Reach out to everybody and maybe you can add to the one thousand dollars that we started and turn it into 10-thousand dollars,” Underwood added.

Sheryl Underwood’s radio show can be heard Monday through Friday on KMOJ from 2 a.m. until 5 a.m. You can catch her on The Talk on WCCO at 1 p.m.