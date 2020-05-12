Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis School Board voted Tuesday night in favor of making some dramatic changes in the district.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis School Board voted Tuesday night in favor of making some dramatic changes in the district.
During a virtual meeting, the board voted in favor of moving forward with a plan to reorganize the district.
The plan will relocate some magnet schools to the center of the city, and reconfigure which grades attend certain schools. That means thousands of students will likely need to switch.
The board says the plan will help close the achievement gap. Critics, though, say uprooting students from their schools will be too disruptive, and making such a big decision during a pandemic is insensitive.
The plan passed the board with a 6-to-3 vote. The changes will take effect in the fall of 2021.
You must log in to post a comment.