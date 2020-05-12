MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings did not make the top 10 in CBS Sports’ recent post-draft NFL power rankings.
According to CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, the Vikings currently hold the 13th spot among other NFL teams. The biggest question mark for the team: defense.
“[The Vikings] had a good draft, adding a lot of quality players. But can the defense be as good with so many players departing and new players starting?” Prisco wrote.
Minnesota had 15 picks in the recent draft and capably addressed their needs. Former LSU receiver Justin Jefferson will take over for Stefon Diggs. Ex-TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney will occupy one of the starting corner spots. Former Boise St. tackle Ezra Cleveland should boost the offensive line.
The Vikings defense remains a little more of an unknown with all the turnover and new faces. But the addition of Dom Capers to the defensive coaching staff should help Mike Zimmer improve performance on that side of the ball. And nose tackle Michael Pierce was an important pickup.
Despite all that, Prisco predicts the Vikings will repeat last year’s record: 10-6.
The only NFC North competitor that is ranked higher is the Green Bay Packers, a team that actually fell from fifth in last year’s post-draft power rankings to seventh this year.
“As much as I think quarterback Aaron Rodgers can still get them there, the Packers did little to help him out this offseason, especially in the draft. Not only did Green Bay avoid helping their star passer, but they also traded up in the first round to take his replacement,” Prisco wrote.
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs hold the top spot. The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints take the second and third spot, respectively.
