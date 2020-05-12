Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One-hundred-eleven pounds of methamphetamine were recently recovered from a Shoreview home. A drug task force also found three and a half pounds of cocaine at the apartment.
According to a news release, the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on May 8, following a “months-long narcotics investigation.”
Authorities say that if the drugs had been sold as packaged, they would’ve had a sum worth greater than $615,000.
Thirty-year-old Omar Damacio Ruiz Penaloza of Inver Grove Heights was arrested on scene. He’s since been charged in Ramsey County District Court with possession of a controlled substance and intent to sell.
If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
