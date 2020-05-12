COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One-hundred-eleven pounds of methamphetamine were recently recovered from a Shoreview home. A drug task force also found three and a half pounds of cocaine at the apartment.

According to a news release, the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on May 8, following a “months-long narcotics investigation.”

Authorities say that if the drugs had been sold as packaged, they would’ve had a sum worth greater than $615,000.

(credit: Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force)

Thirty-year-old Omar Damacio Ruiz Penaloza of Inver Grove Heights was arrested on scene. He’s since been charged in Ramsey County District Court with possession of a controlled substance and intent to sell.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

(credit: Ramsey County Jail)

