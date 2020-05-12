Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ve all heard the old saying, “Age is just a number.” But if you had to put a number to what age you would consider “officially old,” what would it be?
You might be surprised by a new survey by the health testing site Lets Get Checked. People responding to their survey said 57 years old is the age people become officially old.
According to the survey, 39% of people worry about their declining health, making it the number one aging-related concern. Next in line were wrinkles (36%), weight gain (36%), gray hair (35%), and hair loss (34%).
