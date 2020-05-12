MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota says its largest single donor, the Minnesota Masonic Charities, has gifted the university $35 million to establish an institute for brain development.
According to the university, the contribution will establish and name the Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain, which will be an interdisciplinary initiative focused on early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders in early childhood and adolescence.
The institute will be led by the university’s Medical School as well as the College of Education and Human Development (CEHD). It’ll be located at the former Shriners Healthcare for Children campus in Minneapolis.
The university says an array of experts will tackle disorders like ADHD, cognitive delays, drug addiction and severe depression.
“Early support of brain health sets the stage for everything to come in life,” University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said. “Thanks to the Masons’ transformative gift, the Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain will help ensure that children have the strongest start for a safe, happy and productive life.”
The institute is slated to open at the East River Parkway location in the fall of 2021. The 10.2-acre property includes a two-story building with a hospital, clinic and support area.
