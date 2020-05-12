Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just when many Americans are seeing their finances stretched thin amid massive unemployment, the COVID-19 outbreak also has us paying more for groceries.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has revealed how much prices have changed from March to April.
According to the USDA, the cost of a dozen eggs has gone up by 49 cents in the last month.
Chicken breasts are currently up about 20 cents, and pork chops by about 26 cents. Ground beef is up by about 17 cents per pound.
Also, bacon is going to cost about 9 cents more than it did a month prior.
