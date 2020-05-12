Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in a shooting in Brooklyn Center on Monday night. Early on Tuesday morning detectives were able to identify a suspect and take the person into custody at a nearby home.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in a shooting in Brooklyn Center on Monday night. Early on Tuesday morning detectives were able to identify a suspect and take the person into custody at a nearby home.
The woman who was shot is currently recovering — a news release says she is in stable condition.
Brooklyn Center police officers were sent to investigate the report of multiple gunshots fired near 54th Avenue North and Morgan Avenue North around 11:15 p.m.
While on their way, police were updated that the shooting had happened outside of a Speedway gas station.
On scene, first responders rendered first aid to the victim, before she was taken to a local hospital.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.