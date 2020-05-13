Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Minneapolis is now recommending that residents vote early by mail this election year.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Minneapolis is now recommending that residents vote early by mail this election year.
Voters can start signing up now to get ballots for the August primary and November general election mailed to them. The ballots will arrive approximately six weeks before those elections, along with postage-paid envelopes for returns.
Officials say while voting early by mail is recommended, voters will still be able to cast their ballots in person at their polling places on election day.
All Minnesota voters are eligible to vote early by mail. To learn how you can sign up click here.
You must log in to post a comment.