MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected Wednesday to announce the extension of the peacetime emergency order into early June. This will allow him to continue to make executive orders and close businesses and schools in the state. However, this is separate from the stay-at-home order, which is set to expire on May 18. Meanwhile, in Washington, Democrats have proposed another round of coronavirus relief.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6:17 a.m.: New flare ups of the novel coronavirus in Asia are prompting fears of a second wave of infections.
- 6 a.m.: The newly formed House Coronavirus Committee is holding its first briefing on reopening the economy amid the pandemic, with five experts set to speak to lawmakers Wednesday afternoon.
- 5:18 a.m.: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, has unveiled a proposal for the next phase of coronavirus relief legislation. The bill includes assistance to state and local governments, hazard pay for frontline health care workers, forgiveness of student debt and bolstering Medicaid and Medicare.
