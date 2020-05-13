COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19


Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota|

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected Wednesday to announce the extension of the peacetime emergency order into early June. This will allow him to continue to make executive orders and close businesses and schools in the state. However, this is separate from the stay-at-home order, which is set to expire on May 18. Meanwhile, in Washington, Democrats have proposed another round of coronavirus relief.

Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.

Comments