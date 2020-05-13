MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn says treatment for his advanced kidney cancer is going “exceedingly well.”
On Wednesday, Hagedorn provided an update on his condition after he received some good news at a recent appointment at Mayo Clinic.
“I am pleased to report that my response to treatment continues to go exceedingly well. The immunotherapy is boosting my body’s immune system and enabling it to identify and kill the cancer cells,” he said. “I’m feeling great and working hard. Rest assured, I will keep fighting cancer and fighting for America and the people of southern Minnesota.”
Hagedorn goes on to thank his wife, those who have sent their support, his physician — Dr. Lance Pagliaro — and “all the wonderful and devoted professionals at the Mayo Clinic.”
The congressman, who represents Minnesota’s 1st District, was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer on Feb. 15, 2019. He was just six weeks into his job and two months into his marriage with Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan.
