MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Communicating in a crisis, whether within your family or among your team members at work, can be challenging.
WCCO’s Kim Johnson sat down with business consultant Stephanie Goetz for tips on how to communicate without conflict.
Goetz says empathy and grace are two things we need to focus on as this period of isolation is brand new to everyone.
It can be difficult for employers to do check-ins on their employees at home because only so much can be conveyed through a zoom call.
But Goetz says managers should ask the questions one would in a typical survey. How are you feeling right now? How likely are you to leave the company right now? What do you need? How do you feel appreciated?
Goetz says there are sample surveys for employee engagement available at sites such as Monkey Survey.
You must log in to post a comment.