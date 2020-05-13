MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The northbound lanes of Highway 169 were closed to traffic early Wednesday morning following a crash involving a wrong-way driver and alcohol.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in Brooklyn Park, near the intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard.
Investigators say a Nissan Altima was going the wrong-way in the northbound lanes and collided with a Chevy Impala. A WCCO photographer saw several ambulances and a medical helicopter respond to the scene. At least four people were brought to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
The driver of the Altima, a 28-year-old woman from Lester Prairie, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was on the only person in the wrong-way vehicle.
Four people were in the Chevy Impala. The three passengers all suffered non-life-threatening injuries while injury information on the driver, a 22-year-old man from Minneapolis, has yet to be released.
Investigators say alcohol played a factor in the crash, noting that everyone involved had been drinking prior to the collision.
Crews closed the northbound lanes of Highway 169 for several hours as investigators worked the scene. The lanes have since reopened.
