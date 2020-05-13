MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A ruling by the Minnesota Supreme Court Wednesday means the Bde Maka Ska lake name in Minneapolis will stand.
According to the supreme court, the former DNR commissioner Tom Landwehr had authority to change the name of the lake, formerly Lake Calhoun, back to its original Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska.
The lake is part of the Grand Rounds National Scenic Byway, and a popular place to walk, fish and sail. The Minneapolis lake was declared Bde Maka Ska – the Dakota words meaning “white earth lake” – in 2018, amid a contentious political battle.
Supporters of the name change say former Vice President John Calhoun was a staunch supporter of slavery and helped establish Fort Snelling. The lake had been called Lake Calhoun since the mid-1800s.
