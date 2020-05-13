Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota|
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’ll be less Fourth of July fireworks in the Twin Cities this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Roseville announced that its firework show over Bennett Lake was canceled. Also canceled was the city’s annual Rose Parade, which had been scheduled for June 29.
A number of other Independence Day events have been canceled in the Twin Cities over the last few weeks. Among them are Minneapolis’ Red, White & Boom show and Excelsior’s fireworks display over Lake Minnetonka.
On Wednesday, Minnesota health officials reported that state’s COVID-19 death toll had hit 638, with more than 12,000 infections since the start of the outbreak. Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz is expected to extend the peacetime state of emergency as he grapples with how best to reopen the economy.
