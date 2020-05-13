Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prince and the Revolution are helping with coronavirus relief through song.
This weekend, fans can get a front-row seat to the “Purple Rain” tour.
Starting Thursday, YouTube will stream a 1985 Prince and the Revolution concert taped in New York.
The stream supports a COVID-19 response fund for the World Health Organization.
Google will double viewer donations made during the concert stream. Click here for more information.
