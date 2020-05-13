COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Prince, Purple Rain, WHO, YouTube


Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prince and the Revolution are helping with coronavirus relief through song.

This weekend, fans can get a front-row seat to the “Purple Rain” tour.

Starting Thursday, YouTube will stream a 1985 Prince and the Revolution concert taped in New York.

The stream supports a COVID-19 response fund for the World Health Organization.

Google will double viewer donations made during the concert stream. Click here for more information.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.

Comments