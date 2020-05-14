MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in the Ramsey County Jail after the sheriff’s office says they kidnapped a woman, and attempted to get ransom money from her friends and family.

According to the criminal complaint, 20-year-old Hailey Flynn, under the direction of 37-year-old Jason Tucker, lured the 37-year-old victim from her Oakdale home on Monday and went for a drive. About a mile later, Tucker got out of the trunk, and then choked and pistol-whipped the victim.

Investigators say Tucker thought the victim had sold his car after borrowing it, and wanted $5,000 from her. He also stole $457 that that victim had in her possession. Tucker allegedly told the victim he wanted the money to move to Florida to “start a new life.”

Flynn was then dropped off at a Bloomington hotel, while Tucker brought victim to a St. Paul residence. The victim told investigators Tucker threatened to kill her, so she started calling and messaging people on Facebook for money.

She was then taken to the Bloomington hotel, where Flynn helped Tucker bring the victim — whose face was covered with a T-shirt — into a room. The victim was then led into the bathroom, where Tucker took her phone and started texting people, threatening to kill her if he didn’t get the money. The victim says she was kept in the bathroom overnight.

The victim’s father called 911 Tuesday morning after he said a white man in a bulletproof vest showed up at his Little Canada home to inform him of the kidnapping. The man said he wasn’t involved, and only wanted to help. He said the kidnapper wanted $20,000 or he would kill her. He explained that the victim borrowed Tucker’s car, which was then stolen. The father then called his daughter, and heard a man in the background ask for money for her release. The father offered to pay $1,000.

Investigators traced the victim’s phone to the area of the Residence Inn in Bloomington, and then worked with her family to set up a fake ransom drop. Deputies in plainclothes spotted the victim and Tucker in the parking lot, and took him into custody. Tucker is said to have had a replica handgun, a silencer and four folding knives on him. Blood was found in the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

Right before law enforcement arrived at the scene, Tucker had allegedly texted the victim’s father to say he had 25 minutes to show up to Mall of America with the money. Tucker then told the victim that if her father didn’t show, he was going to execute her in the hotel parking lot.

Flynn was arrested, along with her father, at another Bloomington hotel. Flynn’s father told police Tucker used his daughter to get to the victim.

Tucker and Flynn were both charged Thursday with one count each of felony kidnapping. Both could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison. It is not clear if Flynn’s father will also face criminal charges.