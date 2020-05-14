COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Shopping


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know many people are struggling financially during the outbreak. But some are turning to impulse buys to ease their anxiety.

A new survey commissioned by Slickdeals, found that in January, the average American spent about $155 a month on impulse buys, but in April that number jumped 18% to $182.

About three in four said that their impulse buys have helped them feel better.

That being said, cleaning supplies were the top purchase among respondents with 42% reporting having bought them, followed by hand sanitizer (38%), toilet paper (35%), and hand soap.

Comments