MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know many people are struggling financially during the outbreak. But some are turning to impulse buys to ease their anxiety.
A new survey commissioned by Slickdeals, found that in January, the average American spent about $155 a month on impulse buys, but in April that number jumped 18% to $182.
About three in four said that their impulse buys have helped them feel better.
That being said, cleaning supplies were the top purchase among respondents with 42% reporting having bought them, followed by hand sanitizer (38%), toilet paper (35%), and hand soap.
