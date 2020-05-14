MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Even though Gov. Walz announced bars and restaurants can reopen on June 1, not all businesses will be functioning the same due to restrictions that will be put in place.
For instance, Betty Danger’s is a popular Minneapolis bar known for its large groups, cocktails on the patio and, of course, ferris wheel. But their business model is not “pandemic friendly” says owner Leslie Block.
“People come to us for the entire experience, which we can’t offer now and may not be able to offer for a year+ since our business is our patio experience,” Block said.
Block told WCCO that last week she made the decision to sell Betty Danger’s — even after coming out of their most profitable year. But she says she’s not sure she’ll have many takers due to the financial strains the pandemic has brought.
In the meantime, Block says Betty’s will be reopening, but in a much more limited way.
“Our patio plan consists of spacing tables out and reducing some human interaction touch points. There are just too many variables and we aren’t looking to waste valuable time and effort and throw good money after bad, and then be forced to shut down again,” Block said.
She says they will be taking standard safety precautions, but “they aren’t going to try to jump through pandemic hoops that destroys the overall experience.”
Block has three businesses that were shut down: Betty Danger’s, Psycho Suzi’s and Saint Sabrina’s piercing/tattoo shop.
