MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Country star George Strait on Thursday announced the postponement of his upcoming show at U.S. Bank Stadium due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The singer-songwriter was slated to perform in Minneapolis on Aug. 22. The concert will now take place on Saturday, July 31, 2021, with special guests Chris Stapelton and Little Big Town.
Officials say existing tickets will be honored for the new date.
Those unable to attend the rescheduled show are eligible for a refund at the original point of purchase for the next 30 days.
