MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday evening that he’s extending the peacetime state of emergency for another 30 days, allowing him to continue to make executive orders and close schools and businesses. Still, the state’s stay-at-home order is set expire on Monday, when retail stores and malls will be able to open with restrictions. For the businesses most impacted by the shutdown, such as bars, restaurants, salons and gyms, they’ll have to wait until June 1 to reopen.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 7:46 a.m.: Business owners in Minnesota are repairing to reopen their stores next week, with changes in place, as the state’s stay-at-home order will expire on Monday.
- 7:34 a.m.: In the last week, another 3 million American workers have filed for jobless benefits, bringing the total layoffs since the start of the outbreak to 36 million.
- 6:01 a.m.: Some Social Security recipients will start getting their COVID-19 stimulus checks today.
- 6 a.m.: A CBS News poll finds that a majority of Americans still prioritize staying at home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
