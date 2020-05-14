MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A feature film highlighting the inspirational life of a Minnesota teenager whose music touched millions is coming to Disney+.
The Disney fan club website D23 reported Thursday that “Clouds” will premiere on the streaming platform this fall.
The film tells the story of Zach Sobiech, a Stillwater teenager who wrote a song titled “Clouds” after being told that he had just months to live in his battle with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer.
The song quickly went viral, garnering millions of hits on YouTube and reached the top spot on the iTunes singles chart. An associated fund set up for osteosarcoma research raised more than $1 million.
Sobiech died in May of 2013, just five months after the song was posted to YouTube.
The film chronicling his music and battle with cancer will star Fin Argus as Sobiech. The story is based on the book “Fly a Little Higher,” a memoir written by Sobiech’s mother, Laura Sobiech.
The film’s director, Justin Baldoni, met Sobiech before he died and created a short documentary about his life. He told D23 that he promised Sobiech that he’d do whatever he could to get the world to hear his music.
