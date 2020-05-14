Comments
Screen time is the preferred playtime for kids right now. But is online gaming affecting their social skills?
A study published earlier this year in the American Journal Of Sociology found kids these days are just as socially adept as those who entered kindergarten in 1998, before the dawn of the iPad and iPhone.
But many parents want games to be educational and not mindless fun.
Games For Change is a a non-profit that supports developers teaching real-world lessons through video games. Games For Change has nearly 200 games available online. Many are free, all are educational,from learning about the environment, to refugees, to even pandemics.
