The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s featuring 40 films from all around the world, including 10 that were made in Minnesota. The festival runs from May 15 to May 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday at $10 a film, and each film is limited to a maximum number of views or “seats.”

Most films will be available for the entire duration of the festival, however select titles will have scheduled screenings or a smaller window of availability.

For more on the festival and to buy tickets, click here.

