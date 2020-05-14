Comments
The need for cloth masks is rising across Minnesota.
The Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District is asking people to donate cloth masks by dropping them off at Minneapolis Fire Station 1, or by mailing them.
They need more than 3,000 masks to help protect people staying in shelters and long-term care centers.
CentraCare in St. Cloud is also asking for mask donations to help protect patients and staff. There are drop-off locations set up around central Minnesota.
