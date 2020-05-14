Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials closed off Waite Park City Hall, just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, after police officers discovered a “haze of smoke and a smell like burnt wire or rubber,” inside of the building.
A news release says the smell came specifically from the police headquarters area inside of city hall.
Law enforcement cleared the area of all personnel and called the Waite Park Fire Department to the scene to investigate.
Eventually they determined that the smoke was caused by a motor going bad inside of a HVAC system.
City hall employees are working in alternative locations for the day — they’ll be allowed back inside the building on Friday morning.
The building had already been closed to the public because of COVID-19.
