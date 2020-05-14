Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old Rochester man is dead after a rollover crash in Dodge County Thursday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Highway 46 near 170th Avenue in Wasioja Township.
There, a motorist in a 2015 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on the highway when the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled.
The driver, identified as Jama Omar Isse, was killed in the crash.
The state patrol says road conditions were wet at the time, and that the victim was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
