Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are many resources for Minnesotans struggling to put food on the table, including free fresh produce giveaways.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are many resources for Minnesotans struggling to put food on the table, including free fresh produce giveaways.
Those with questions may contact foodsupport@co.washington.mn.us or 651-430-6688.
Those unable to attend the event and need assistance may find a food shelf near you here or by calling the Hunger Solutions Helpline: 1-888-711-1151.
You must log in to post a comment.