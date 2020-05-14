Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is set to be the first state in the country to ban the toxic chemical TCE. Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign the ban into law soon.
Companies will be given help to find alternatives to using the chemical, prohibiting the use by June of 2022.
As WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle reports, it took grit and determination to make history. She has been investigating Water Gremlin since March 2019. Click here or watch above for a look back at the main takeaways.
