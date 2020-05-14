



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just days before the easing of restrictions in Minnesota, the numbers continue to climb.

COVID-19-related deaths are at 663; 498 patients are hospitalized; and the number of cases sits at more than 13,000.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says as the state begins reopening, it will be continuously monitoring new cases.

“There absolutely is a need for vigilance,” Malcolm said. “But this is not going back to the way things were before the pandemic. This is attempting to move forward toward more economic activity.”

Images from other states, including Wisconsin, show some people completely ignore social distancing after loosening of restrictions. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and health officials say as things open up, it’s up to the public to remember the rules.

“We’re trusting people to stay safe by making smart choices,” Walz said. “However, we know that this will mean more people will get sick, and some will end up in the hospital. We’ve prepared for that inevitability.”

The governor says he will act if things get worse.

“If there’s a sudden rate of increase or a potential spike on the horizon, we’ll move the dial back quickly and strategically,” he said.

Minnesota will soon receive enough doses of remdesivir from the federal government to treat 145 patients — another indicator that the state is getting ready for some very sick patients. The anti-viral drug cuts back the length of hospitalizations for seriously-ill COVID-19 patients from about 15 days to 11 days.

The state is still preparing for a surge in fatal cases. Officials said Thursday that they’re close to finalizing a $6 million deal for a Twin Cities warehouse to store any possible surge in human remains.

