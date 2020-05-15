MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Miss sports? Miss basketball? Miss the Lynx?
While the COVID-19 crisis is still postponing live games, replays of classic Lynx games are coming to FOX Sports North.
The team announced that eight classic games will be broadcast on the channel in the coming weeks, with the first game showing Sunday night.
The games will feature live social media commentary featuring Lynx play-by-play commentator Marney Gellner and Timberwolves color analyst Jim Petersen, among others.
Also adding their perspectives to the historic games will be Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve and former Lynx player Lindsay Whalen, as well as other current and former players.
Here’s a list of the games and their broadcast times:
Sunday, May 17 at 6 p.m. — Lynx vs Sparks (2013)
Sunday, May 24 at 6 p.m. — Lynx vs Mercury (2015)
Tuesday, May 26 at 7 p.m. — Lynx vs Fever (2017)
Sunday, May 31, at 6 p.m. — Lynx vs Wings (2018)
Sunday, June 7, at 6 p.m. — Lynx vs Dream (2014)
Saturday, June 13, at 7 p.m. — Lynx vs Dream (2016)
Sunday, June 21, at 6 p.m. — Lynx vs Fever (2015)
Thursday, June 25, at 7 p.m. — Lynx vs Sparks (2017)
