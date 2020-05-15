Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Have you been finding yourself asking what day of the week it is a lot lately?
The days sort of blend together during stay-at-home and all of the changes going on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new survey by RXBAR shows the average person currently can’t remember what day it is five times a week.
In fact, 59% said they didn’t know what day it was when they filled out the survey.
Furthermore, 65% of survey respondents said they’re struggling to stay motivated, and about 75% have “given up on real clothes,” instead opting for sweats.
