MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Have you been finding yourself asking what day of the week it is a lot lately?

The days sort of blend together during stay-at-home and all of the changes going on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new survey by RXBAR shows the average person currently can’t remember what day it is five times a week.

In fact, 59% said they didn’t know what day it was when they filled out the survey.

Furthermore, 65% of survey respondents said they’re struggling to stay motivated, and about 75% have “given up on real clothes,” instead opting for sweats.

