MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Malls in the Twin Cities have announced when they’ll reopen their retail stores. Rosedale Center and the Galleria Edina say they plan to open stores Monday while keeping bars and restaurants closed until next month. The Mall of America says it needs a bit for time and is planning to allow its retail stores to open on June 1. Meanwhile, all inside dining and attractions will be closed until a later time.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6:09 a.m.:The New York Stock Exchange will reopen its trading floor on May 26 with restrictions in place.
- 5:41 a.m.: The lockdown order in New York, the state hardest hit by the novel coronavirus, has been extended until June 17.
