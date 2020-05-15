MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities community is planning to reopen its playground structures next week as the state’s stay-at-home order will be lifted.
Th city of Eden Prairie, located southwest of Minneapolis, announced Friday that its play structures will reopen on Monday. The city noted that the equipment will not be sanitized so parents should take precautions.
The city also announced that two of its beaches will soon reopen and be staffed with lifeguards. Officials are still deciding on whether or not to reopen park restrooms and water fountains.
In the wake of the outbreak, Eden Prairie and several other Minnesota cities closed playgrounds, beaches and parks, so as to encourage social distancing and slow the spread of the virus.
While COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota, with more than 800 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state is slowing reopening.
On Monday, the stay-at-home order will expire, allowing retail businesses to reopen with restrictions in place. On June 1, restaurants, bars, salons and gyms will be allowed to reopen to the public.
