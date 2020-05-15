MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz appointed Judge Gordon Moore to the Minnesota Supreme Court on Friday morning.
The seat is soon to be vacated by Justice David Lillehaug, who served on the court since 2013 and announced last year he intends to resign in July 2020. He has early-stage Parkinson’s disease, and said he wanted a more flexible schedule to allow he and his wife time to travel and enjoy outdoor physical activities.
Walz highlighted the respect Moore has from his peers.
“He is a brilliant jurist and a leader in his community. He has spent his career working hard for the people of Southern Minnesota, and he will bring a fair and respected voice to the Minnesota Supreme Court,” Walz said. “Justice Lillehaug has served the court with distinction. His retirement will leave a prominent absence on the bench, and his contributions to the judiciary and legal community will be deeply missed.”
Moore has more than 30 years of legal experience. He is currently serving as a judge in the Fifth Judicial District, in Nobles County. Before that, he was the Nobles County Attorney.
“During my career as a lawyer, county attorney, and district court judge, I have continuously strived to pursue justice while maintaining the highest ethical standards the legal profession requires. Assuredly, I will continue doing my utmost to ensure the Minnesota judiciary continues its proud tradition of providing impartial justice for all,” Moore said.
