MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Congressional Delegation has released a video Friday urging those who have fully recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) to donate plasma to help fight the virus.
“As we confront the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important we work together to fight this virus,” Minnesota’s members of the U.S. Congress said in the video. “And now, by giving plasma, recovered patients can give back and potentially help someone else. Thousands of patients have participated nationwide. We urge all who are able to participate to do so — it’s so vital that we support the development of treatments like this one.”
The delegation is calling on citizens who have recovered from the virus to go to USCovidPlasma.org or RedCrossBlood.org.
It’s part of a federally sponsored Expanded Access Program for convalescent plasma, which is an investigational treatment program for COVID-19.
Minnesota’s delegation includes U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and Representatives Jim Hagedorn (MN-01), Angie Craig (MN-02), Dean Phillips (MN-03), Betty McCollum (MN-04), Ilhan Omar (MN-05), Tom Emmer (MN-06), Collin Peterson (MN-07) and Pete Stauber (MN-08).
