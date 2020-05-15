MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Open Street events are a staple of the warm weather season in Minneapolis, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first two events slated for this summer have been canceled.
Our Streets, the group behind Open Streets, announced Friday that the events on Franklin Avenue and East Lake Street will not happen this year due to risks posed by the novel coronavirus. The two events were both scheduled to happen in July.
Still on schedule are Open Streets events slated for August and September. These include the events on Central Avenue (Aug. 2), West Broadway Avenue (Sept. 12), and Nicollet Avenue (Sept. 20). The events for Lyndale and Minnehaha avenues have yet to be scheduled.
The organizers say that these scheduled events could also be canceled, adding that a decision will be made eight weeks before each event.
For nearly a decade, Open Streets has been part of life in Minneapolis. The events shut down a main roadway to car traffic for several blocks, allowing pedestrians and cyclists more space to mingle and roll.
