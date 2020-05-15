Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police need help finding an arsonist armed with a flamethrower.
Surveillance video shows someone using what police believe to be a modified garden-style torch to set fire to bales of recycled paper outside of Pioneer Industries in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood last month. The company says the fire caused $10,000 in damage.
Someone saw three men with a similar flamethrower in the area earlier that day. There are described as white men in their 20s or 30s.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
You must log in to post a comment.