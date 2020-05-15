COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police need help finding an arsonist armed with a flamethrower.

Surveillance video shows someone using what police believe to be a modified garden-style torch to set fire to bales of recycled paper outside of Pioneer Industries in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood last month. The company says the fire caused $10,000 in damage.

(credit: Minneapolis Police)

Someone saw three men with a similar flamethrower in the area earlier that day. There are described as white men in their 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

