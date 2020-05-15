MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota are searching for a man following an early morning stabbing that left another man dead.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says the stabbing was reported around 2:18 a.m. Friday at a residence on Joywood Avenue in Sunrise Township, just east of Harris.
When emergency crews arrived at the home, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. First-responders tended to the man’s wounds, but the man died before a medical helicopter could take him to a hospital for treatment.
The victim’s name has yet to be released.
Authorities say the suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Investigators are searching for him.
No suspect description was given. The sheriff’s office says his name is being withheld at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.