Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis officials say the algae bloom on Cedar Lake is likely of the harmful blue-green variety, capable of making humans and pets sick.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis officials say the algae bloom on Cedar Lake is likely of the harmful blue-green variety, capable of making humans and pets sick.
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said Friday that despite being called blue-green algae, the bacteria can actually have a vibrant rust color and may look like spilled paint.
People are advised not to go into the lake, located just west of Lake of the Isles, and not let their pets swim or drink the water.
Symptoms of sickness associated with blue-green algae include diarrhea, sore throat, vomiting, and headache. They can present just hours after exposure.
For more information on blue-green algae, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.