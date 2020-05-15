Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in western Wisconsin say a volunteer firefighter was suspended from his duties this week after he was arrested for allegedly setting a string of grass fires.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the firefighter, a 32-year-old Barron man, was arrested Thursday and is being held in the county jail on three counts of arson and three counts of reckless endangering safety.
Investigators say the man volunteered with the Barron Fire Department over the last month and set three grass fires in the Barron Fire District. He responded to one of them as a firefighter.
Formal charges against the former firefighter are pending.
