MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A restaurant chain with spots in Savage, Eagan, Blaine and Woodbury says it will not re-open.

Bonfire Restaurants closed on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the restaurant’s management decided that that close will be permanent.

In their announcement, they wrote:

“As you know, the future of hospitality is incredibly uncertain and over the past month, we have tried our best to navigate this uncharted territory. We have explored multiple paths to emerge triumphant at the end of this pandemic, but there’s just no way for us to support the financial weight of our company and the building we call home. We were already walking a fine line before COVID-19 and given that no one knows how long the impacts of this pandemic will last, or what the new normal will be, we do not see a viable path forward.”