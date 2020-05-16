Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 62-year-old man died after a vehicle rolled onto him at the Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. on Friday night.
The St. Croix County Medical Examiner pronounced Edward A. Nicholson dead at the scene.
According to a news release, safety crew personnel were tending to damaged school buses after a collision on the race track. Nicholson was a member of the safety crew — helping clear the track — when one of the damaged buses rolled onto him.
He was extricated and attended to by emergency medical personnel.
Ultimately, he died from his injuries.
Now the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Examiner’s Office, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration are all investigating the incident.
