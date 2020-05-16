Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz signed 11 bills into law on Saturday. One of these pieces of legislation raises the minimum age for a person to purchase tobacco in Minnesota to 21 years.
The law covers “tobacco, tobacco products, electronic delivery devices, and other nicotine products.”
In December of 2019, a federal law increased the minimum age required to legally purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 for the entire country. However, some retailers insisted on seeing the change made at a state level before complying.
“At the end of the day, our job is to keep Minnesotans safe,” Walz said Saturday. “Raising the age to buy tobacco to 21 will help stop addiction before it starts and save young lives.”
