MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was found shot in St. Paul late on Friday evening — first responders attempted to save his life but he died at the scene soon after.
A news release says law enforcement was alerted to the shooting on the 1600 block of Jackson Street by a “deluge of calls for help.”
Police say as they attempted to secure the crime scene, a large crowd began to gather near the 1600 block of Jackson Street, after 11 p.m.
They had to call in assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Roseville Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol.
As of Saturday morning, no arrests had been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
Authorities say the victim will be identified after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office conducts an autopsy.
This shooting marks the 12th homicide in St. Paul in 2020. Check back soon for more information.
