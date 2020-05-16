MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Pine County Sheriff Office says a snowmobile bridge over the Snake River known to many as “The Million Dollar Bridge” was found burned on Saturday.
According to law enforcement, it appears someone “intentionally had a fire on the bridge, which burned a hole into it.”
The Department of Natural Resources had deemed the bridge unsafe to cross in the past, resulting in its closure.
Then around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, the DNR’s Division of Forestry responded to a report of a structure fire along St. Croix Road, east of Pine City.
On scene they found that the bridge had been damaged.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office and Pine City Fire Department are also on the investigation.
Anyone that has information related to the fire is asked to call law enforcement.
