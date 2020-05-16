Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures are warming up, and so Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak are talking about all the ways to enjoy the spring while also adhering to the last week of stay-at-home orders. Here are links to everything they covered.
- Human Touch: A Weekly eBook by Mitch Albom
- Prince: Official YouTube Channel
- Graduate Together: Tonight at 7 p.m. on WCCO
- University of Minnesota Virtual Commencement Ceremonies
- MSPIFF 39 (Use code WCCO39R to get 50% off tickets!)
- Classic Mike’s Mix: The Stubborn Mule at Herbie’s on the Park
