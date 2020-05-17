Comments (3)
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota|
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota|
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some local health officials in Wisconsin rescinded their stay-at-home orders Friday after attorneys warned they could be vulnerable to legal challenges after the state Supreme Court wiped out Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide order.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Last Night: Minnesota House approves COVID-19 public safety solutions, requirement to test and store rape kits.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.